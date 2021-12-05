New 'boutique hotel' for hedgehogs opens in north Norfolk

Sheringham Hedgehog Hotel has been set up to help alleviate pressures on busy rescue centres in Norfolk. - Credit: Brian Reehl

A “boutique hotel” offering respite for hedgehogs has opened in north Norfolk.

Sheringham Hedgehog Hotel is currently accepting new lodgers with hopes of alleviating some of the pressure on hedgehog rescues across the county.

Brian Reehl is among many hedgehog rescuers who have given up their time and room in their homes to care for these spikey creatures - as numbers of the species continue to dwindle.

“It all started a couple of years ago," said the 64-year-old. "When we discovered two little baby hedgehogs so we contacted a local rescue Hedgehog Haven in North Walsham.

“We brought them over to Marian Grime and I was amazed at what she was doing. I offered to help her and I became a hedgehog taxi.

“From there, I moved to become a hedgehog first aider and that developed into me looking after them over night and Marion said I could foster some that had been brought in.

“We had a discussion about the fact that in north Norfolk there isn’t really a rescue centre and quite often the existing ones get full up.

"So, I suggested about setting up a little rescue centre here in Sheringham.”

The semi-retired charity fundraiser has now completed a nationally recognised course in the care of rehabilitation of hedgehogs at Vale Wildlife Hospital.

He has received plenty of support from other local rescuers who have donated equipment and cages.

Mr Reehl added: “They are such sweet adorable creatures and they are a unique wild mammal in this country.

“But they are reducing in numbers through human activity so it's important to rescue and conserve as many as we can.

“The main issue at the moment is that there are still youngsters around who aren’t big enough to hibernate and because we have had mild spells, there are wild hedgehogs out and about.

"But it is getting very cold."

If you find a hedgehog in need visit Hodmedods - who coordinate all of the Norfolk hedgehog rescues - where a helpline number is available.

Or visit Sheringham Hedgehog Hotel's Facebook page.