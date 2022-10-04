Nature's bounty on show at church harvest festival

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

This year's harvest has been celebrated with a festival at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Sheringham.

Scores of people visited the church over the October 1-2 weekend to see elaborate arrangements with titles such as The Fruits of Creation, Daily Bread, From Greenhouse and Garden, Harvest of the Sea and The Diary of a Church Mouse.

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

Rosa West, festival secretary and church administrator, said: "One arrangement, on the theme of Sharing Harvest, included an empty supermarket trolley and visitors were invited to bring their harvest gifts of fresh or tinned/packet goods and place them in it."

The trolley was filled and its contents were donated to a food bank.

The Methodist Church East Anglia district chairman Rev Julian Pursehouse and other circuit ministers attended a songs of praise service at the end of the festival on Saturday.

One of the displays at a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

The event raised £1,370 for church funds, and part of this will be donated to the Methodist Church's charity for overseas relief and development.