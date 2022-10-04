News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Nature's bounty on show at church harvest festival

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:07 AM October 4, 2022
Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham.

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

This year's harvest has been celebrated with a festival at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Sheringham.

Scores of people visited the church over the October 1-2 weekend to see elaborate arrangements with titles such as The Fruits of Creation, Daily Bread, From Greenhouse and Garden, Harvest of the Sea and The Diary of a Church Mouse. 

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham.

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

Rosa West, festival secretary and church administrator, said: "One arrangement, on the theme of Sharing Harvest, included an empty supermarket trolley and visitors were invited to bring their harvest gifts of fresh or tinned/packet goods and place them in it."

The trolley was filled and its contents were donated to a food bank. 

The Methodist Church East Anglia district chairman Rev Julian Pursehouse and other circuit ministers attended a songs of praise service at the end of the festival on Saturday. 

Visitors enjoyed a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham.

One of the displays at a harvest flower festival at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Rosa West

The event raised £1,370 for church funds, and part of this will be donated to the Methodist Church's charity for overseas relief and development. 

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Rat baiting has been going around Marrams sunken gardens, off Runton Road in Cromer. 

Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Josling with a hug for her golden labrador Sophie who was lost for over three weeks at Mundes

Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Haverhill House in Cromer

Roadworks to 'reduce risk' of lorries crashing into building

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A video made by Pixie Price, showing her struggling with a tic and stutter when ordering a coffee, has gone viral on TikTok. 

Video

Viral TikTok video of woman's stutter at Starbucks get 3.5m views

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon