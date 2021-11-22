News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Behind the scenes at panto's costume workshop

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:10 AM November 22, 2021
Mark Hudson, from Aylsham, at his workshop outside Norwich.

Mark Hudson, from Aylsham, is working on outfits for festive pantomimes at his workshop outside Norwich. - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

A workshop is buzzing with sewing-machines and excitement as crafters create colourful costumes for an upcoming pantomime.

Mark Hudson, from Aylsham, is working on the outfits for the Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Sheringham Little Theatre and St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth.

The 51-year-old, who has played panto dame for more than 20 years, said he loves the creative side of designing the costumes in liaison with the writer and wardrobe team.

Mark Hudson with wardrobe mistresses Libby Henshaw and Jenni Randall.

Mark Hudson with wardrobe mistresses Libby Henshaw and Jenni Randall. - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

He said: “It starts with writer and director sending me his ideas – which are for a fresh, 'cool' feel this year - which follows the recent trend for pantos to take traditional entertainment and make it fit the modern day.

“I love choosing and sourcing the materials, designing costumes to fit the script, and thinking out of the box – including putting colours together that you would not necessarily expect to work.”

Materials for creating pantomime outfits at Mark Hudson's workshop outside Norwich.

Materials for creating pantomime outfits at Mark Hudson's workshop outside Norwich. - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

Mr Hudson has danced since he was five, learning at the Barbara Sutton School of Dance in Aylsham, and then went on to teach dance and opened his own school in Stalham in 1987.

He took over the Anglia Academy of Performing Arts 31 years ago,  it is now based at Meteor Close near Norwich Airport.

Most Read

  1. 1 Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
  2. 2 North Norfolk clothing brand gets 'insane' reaction for new Norwich shop
  3. 3 Stunning image shows spooky orange moon over Norfolk coast
  1. 4 PICTURES: Hundreds gather for Holt's dazzling Christmas lights switch-on
  2. 5 A real catch - Unique Christmas tree back by popular demand
  3. 6 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  4. 7 PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture fireworks from above
  5. 8 Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
  6. 9 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding
  7. 10 Is this the prettiest period cottage to rent in north Norfolk?

It also houses his Syldon Costumes venture in a string of rainbow bright rooms, sparkling with glitter, multi-coloured boas, and lines of extravagant wigs.

A team of five including his mum Sylvia makes the costumes. They buy hundreds of meters of materials from London warehouses and source some of the more exotic trimmings from India and China.

Wigs at Mark Hudson's workshop outside Norwich.

Wigs at Mark Hudson's workshop outside Norwich. - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

Later this month the cast will arrive for rehearsals to the meet their costumes for the first time.

The costumes will feature in panto performances at St Georges: December 11-19 (1pm and 5pm) and the Little Theatre, December 21-23 (1pm and 5pm), Christmas Eve at 10am and 1pm and back to 1pm and 5pm for December 26-31.

For tickets and prices visit www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484  or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com 01263 822347.

Schools can sign up to see a streamed version of the show in their classrooms via the Norfolk Music Hub at www.norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/jack-beanstalk-livestream-pantomime-coming-december-2021/





Sheringham News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Blakeney' village sign in the foreground with north Norfolk coastal quay behind it and huge sweeping Norfolk sky

Visit Norfolk

North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of how the new Budgens supermarket in Holt will look. 

Work to start on replacement of Budgens following fire

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Hudson, who has been jailed after admitting a series of sexual offences against a young girl.

Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon