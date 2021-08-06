News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Top golfers to tee off for cancer centre

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:22 PM August 6, 2021   
Tracey Williamson won the Norfolk Ladies Championship. Picture: Chrissie Owens

2021 Norfolk Ladies Championship winner Tracey Williamson, pictured here with the trophy from that event, will be one of four top golfers taking part in a charity match for Cromer hospital's new cancer centre. - Credit: Chrissie Owens

Golfers are to tee off at a charity exhibition match being held to raise money for a new cancer unit at Cromer and District Hospital

Spectators are welcome for the game at Sheringham Golf Club which will see four golfers -  Amelia Williamson, Tracey Williamson, Will Harrold and Sam Forgan - play Four Ball Better Ball over 18 holes.

Pauline Craske, the club's competitions and handicaps chairman, said the players would be entertaining to watch. She said: "Amelia is currently studying at Florida State University and competes in tournaments there as well as in England. Her current World Handicap System index is +5.9.

"Tracey won the 2021 English Senior Women's Open and the Norfolk Ladies County Championship." 

Mr Harrold has played in several international tours, and Mr Forgan was the club's junior champion in 2005.

He recently played in the British Open alongside Padraig Harrington in the first two rounds.

The match will take place on Sunday, August 15 from midday. 


