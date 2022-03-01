News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:48 PM March 1, 2022
Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

A fish and chip takeaway on the north Norfolk coast has been closed down on public health grounds. 

Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street was forced to shut after North Norfolk District Council issued it with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice. 

A notice on the shop's window, signed by the council's senior environmental health officer, Karen Baker, and dated February 9, said: "The state and condition of the food premises and equipment poses a significant risk of contamination of food. As such you must not use the... premises for the purposes of a food business." 

The enforcement notice sign in Sheringham Fish Bar's window. 

A spokesperson for the council said it was now working with the operator, Ibraham Denizli. 

The spokesman said: "We are working with the food business operator to achieve compliance with food hygiene standards after a hygiene emergency prohibition order was served on the premises, but we cannot comment further at this point as the investigation is ongoing."

This newspaper has attempted to contact Mr Denizli for comment.

