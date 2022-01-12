Postmaster retires after almost three decades
- Credit: MARK BULLIMORE
The man who has served as Sheringham's postmaster for 27 years has retired.
David Starling, 88, took over the role in 1994 after Royal Mail had closed the main post office in the town.
Starlings, a family-run toyshop and newsagents, then took over running the service with Mr Starling and his brother Barry deciding to incorporate it into their premises on High Street.
Now, with Mr Starling's retirement, the time has come to pass the post office business to someone new.
Starlings have said that they will continue running the service for the immediate future and continue to work with Post Office Ltd to help find a new permanent home in the town.
The Post Office is currently welcoming any application from retailers interested in running a post office.
Please contact Matthew Hatful at matthew.r.hatful@postoffice.co.uk
For the moment it is business as usual at Starlings.