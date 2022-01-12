News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Postmaster retires after almost three decades

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:00 AM January 12, 2022
David Starling of Sheringham has grown five unusual black tomato plants in his garden after his coll

David Starling, pictured in 2015, is retiring as Sheringham postmaster after 27 years in the role. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The man who has served as Sheringham's postmaster for 27 years has retired.

David Starling, 88, took over the role in 1994 after Royal Mail had closed the main post office in the town.

Starlings, a family-run toyshop and newsagents, then took over running the service with Mr Starling and his brother Barry deciding to incorporate it into their premises on High Street.

Starlings Sheringham

Starlings on High Street in Sheringham took over running the town's post office when it was closed by Royal Mail in 1994. - Credit: Google Maps

Now, with Mr Starling's retirement, the time has come to pass the post office business to someone new.

Starlings have said that they will continue running the service for the immediate future and continue to work with Post Office Ltd to help find a new permanent home in the town.

The Post Office is currently welcoming any application from retailers interested in running a post office.

Please contact Matthew Hatful at matthew.r.hatful@postoffice.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover
  2. 2 Sadness as 180-year-old building demolished for new housing
  3. 3 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  1. 4 Special constable lied about being driver in BMW car crash
  2. 5 'Petrified' OAP fears for future after eviction notice
  3. 6 Obituary: Grandmother affectionately dubbed 'the old woman who lived in a shoe’ dies at 99
  4. 7 What's on in north Norfolk in 2022
  5. 8 Coastal car park fees could rise by 26pc
  6. 9 Group bids to make Sheringham more 'dementia friendly'
  7. 10 Thai street food truck a big hit and already 'chocka' with 2022 bookings

For the moment it is business as usual at Starlings.


Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Links Hotel in West Runton has submitted a bid to build nine lodges in its grounds. PHOTO: ANTON

Revised bid to expand hotel lodged after environmental concerns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Co

Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Stalham High Street in 1900. 

Opinion

What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?

Robert Paul

Logo Icon
The former Clarke's ironmongers building in Aylsham.

Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon