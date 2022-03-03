Pupils celebrate World Book Day with donation of bestsellers

Sheringham Primary School children with the books donated from Morrisons on World Book Day. From left, Arthur Harris, five, as Paddington Bear; Florence Harris, eight, as Greta Thunberg; Forrest Neale, five, as Fantastic Mr Fox; and Layla Grand, 10, as Gangsta Granny. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at a north Norfolk school have been celebrating World Book Day with a bundle of ten new bestsellers for their library.

The books were donated to Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery on Thursday (March 3) by the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

Sheringham Primary School children with the books donated from Morrisons community champion, Simon Clipsom, on World Book Day. From left, Arthur Harris, five, as Paddington Bear; Layla Grand, 10, as Gangsta Granny; Ella Merritt, six, as House with Chicken Legs; Florence Harris, eight, as Greta Thunberg; and Forrest Neale, five, as Fantastic Mr Fox. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Clipsom, community champion at Morrisons supermarket in Cromer who presented the books to the school, said: “I’m so proud to be helping kids in our community through the donation of these wonderful books."

Forrest Neale, five, as Fantastic Mr Fox, with the books donated to Sheringham Primary School from Morrisons on World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

He said the challenges of the past two years have been difficult for us all, but particularly younger children who not only missed out on school, but also just having time with their friends and teachers.

Simon Clipsom, community champion for Morrisons gives the donated books to children at Sheringham Primary School on World Book Day. From left, Layla Grand, 10, as Gangsta Granny; Arthur Harris, five, as Paddington Bear; Forrest Neale, five, as Fantastic Mr Fox; and Florence Harris, eight, as Greta Thunberg. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"I hope these stories will give children at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery some fun as well as help them find a love of reading," he added.