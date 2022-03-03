Pupils celebrate World Book Day with donation of bestsellers
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY
Pupils at a north Norfolk school have been celebrating World Book Day with a bundle of ten new bestsellers for their library.
The books were donated to Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery on Thursday (March 3) by the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.
Simon Clipsom, community champion at Morrisons supermarket in Cromer who presented the books to the school, said: “I’m so proud to be helping kids in our community through the donation of these wonderful books."
He said the challenges of the past two years have been difficult for us all, but particularly younger children who not only missed out on school, but also just having time with their friends and teachers.
"I hope these stories will give children at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery some fun as well as help them find a love of reading," he added.