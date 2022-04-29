School urges parents to stop children bringing in Pokémon cards

Sheringham Community Primary School has put a stop to the use of Pokémon cards when not in a weekly trading cards club due to a "few recent incidents". - Credit: PA

A north Norfolk primary school has urged parents to stop their children bringing in trading cards.

In an email sent to parents, Sheringham Community Primary School has put a halt on the use of Pokémon cards when not in a weekly trading club due to a "few recent incidents".

Rachael Carter, headteacher at the school, said that the school wanted to "nip the issue in the bud" and stop potential problems moving forward.

She said: "We've found some of our younger children don't know the value of some of the cards and it can be quite expensive.

"We felt it was the best decision in order to prevent issues."

The school has decided to offer a Pokémon trading club on Tuesdays for older children where it is supervised by a member of staff.

Ms Carter added: "We find those children that are a little bit older understand the value of the cards.

"We try and have as little rules as possible but we want the school to be as harmonious as possible."

In the same email, the school also reminded parents that the school's policy was to only bring in bottled water.

She said: "We've always tried to encourage healthy eating and drinking. The advice on the NHS website is the best drinks to give children is water and milk.

"It was just a reminder to parents."