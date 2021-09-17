Town stalwart's legacy will live on at community centre

Published: 4:32 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM September 17, 2021

Guests and Norfolk County Councillors at the official opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sheringham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He was a Sheringham stalwart for more than half a century, and now Mac McGinn's name will be a permanent fixture at the centre of town life.

The hall at Sheringham Community Centre in Holway Road has been named in Mr McGinn's memory, and a commemorative plaque designed and made by Sheringham High School students has been unveiled.

The hall at Sheringham Community Centre has been named in honour of Mac McGinn, who died last year aged 91. - Credit: Archant

In a speech paying tribute to him in a speech at the dedication ceremony, town councillor and former mayor Madeleine Ashcroft said: "Mac was always aware that we are here to serve the whole community, accepting the many varied viewpoints and listening to all residents before making decisions.

"[He] served this council for over 50 years; indeed, he was still an elected councillor at his passing and we are proud to have had such an interesting and hard-working person on board."

Invited guests gathered at the official opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sheringham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr McGinn grew up in Heacham and set up a youth club there in 1944, sparking a lifelong commitment to helping others.

He was a flight mechanic in the Royal Air Force, served in the Korean War and was awarded the British Empire Medal.

He was first elected to Sheringham's Urban District Council in 1972, and was also a county and district councillor over the years.

Invited guests gathered at the official opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sheringham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Ashcroft said: "He always said that his proudest moment was when he was made the town’s first mayor in 2001.

"He served on every council committee, but his main interest was planning and to this end he was a fount of knowledge, knowing every nook and cranny here in Sheringham."

Mr McGinn was the town council's youth and community officer, and was involved with the building of Norfolk's first purpose-built youth and community centre, named by members the ‘Teen and Twenty Club’.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker giving a speech at the official opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sheringham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr McGinn died last year, aged 91.

Speaking about the plaque, Mrs Ashcroft said: "How lucky we are to have such talent on our doorstep and how appropriate that the youth have helped to commemorate someone who has worked for the town and especially for the youth of the town for so many years.

"Our thanks go to the students at the high school and Miles Howard, their tutor, for the hard work."

Madeline Ashcroft, Sheringham's former Mayor and current councillor, gives a speech at the official opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sheringham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Mac McGinn Hall commemorative plaque which was designed and constructed by students at Sheringham High School. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Madeline Ashcroft, councillor, Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, Michelle McGinn, Chris McGinn, Peter Ratcliffe, Mayor of Sheringham, and Judy Oliver, Norfolk County Councillor, at the offical opening of The Mac McGinn Hall at Sherigham Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden



