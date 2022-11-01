Sheringham preparing for return of Christmas lights switch-on

Sheringham is preparing for its first Christmas lights switch-on festival in three years.

The town's Carnival Committee has announced that the event, which has not happened since November 2019, will take place on Sunday, November 27.

The lights are already in place and the High Street will be closed from the clock tower down to Wyndham Street.

This year will see a selection of new motifs as well as some old favourites from the back of the shed which have been dragged out of retirement, dusted down and put back into circulation.

The Christmas tree will be sited in its traditional position near the clock tower, while Stubby’s Pizza will be open, offering mulled wine and more.

The event kicks off at 4.45pm with The Salvation Army playing festive music to get everyone in the mood, before the lights burst into life at 5pm, followed by more music and singing.











