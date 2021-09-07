News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Could you run Sheringham Carnival?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:19 PM September 7, 2021   
Sheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets.Photo: K

People taking part in a Sheringham Carnival procession. - Credit: Archant

The past and future of Sheringham's Carnival are to be discussed at an upcoming meeting. 

The Sheringham Carnival Association will have its annual general meeting on Wednesday, September 29 from 7.30pm at the town's Oddfellows Hall in Lifeboat Plain. 

According to the constitution of Sheringham Carnival Association Ltd, all existing officers and governors must stand down each year, but can offer themselves for re-election, along with any other interested parties. 

Nominations for the roles of chairperson, vice-chairperson, treasurer, secretary, minutes secretary and two non-executive governors can be submitted up to seven days before the meeting to the retiring chairman Stuart McClean, or the retiring vice-chairperson. 

They should be submitted together with the names of the proposer and seconder, and a written acceptance of the nominee.

The association organises a range of events throughout the year, including the Viking Festival, Classic Car and Bike Show, Christmas lights switch-on and main summer carnival. 

Sheringham News

