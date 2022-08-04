News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Return of carnival draws thousands to seaside town

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:23 AM August 4, 2022
Photographer Andreas Yiasimi with three golden kings in Sheringham High Street during the carnival parade.

This year's Sheringham Carnival parade had a special significance for the carnival queen. 

Emma-Louise Glover was crowned the queen of the week-long event at the town clock in the High Street on Wednesday at lunchtime, with the parade in the afternoon. 

Stuart McClean, carnival chairman, said: "Emma-Louise's father, Chris, was a carnival stalwart for 20 years, and just before Covid, he passed away.

"So as a thank-you and a tribute to the family we decided to make her the first queen as we got going again."

Sheringham Carnival queen Emma-Louise Glover, with her daughter ride in the back of a car during the parade.

Mr McClean said he was delighted with the turn-out to the parade, which featured children's and adults' dance groups, circus performers, floats, a huge dragon puppet, and people in costumes from solid gold kings to ladybirds.

He said: "It was a beautiful day, and very well attended. I think the vibe around the town has been excellent and I'd like to thank the whole town for turning out, and especially the many volunteers."

The carnival continues today with events including a model boat race at the boating pond, and Friday there will be a duck race, pirate boat display and pirate-themed children's party at the Tyneside Club from 2pm. 

One of the characters who took part in the Sheringham Carnival parade.

Members of the Tyneside Club, a social club, dressed as characters from

Members of a Harley Davidson club on their machines taking part in the Sheringham Carnival parade.

The Sheringham Carnival parade involved hundreds of brightly dressed participants promenading down the High Street.

Photographer Andreas Yiasimi with three golden kings in Sheringham High Street during the carnival parade.

The City of Norwich Pipe Band taking part in the Sheringham Carnival parade. 

Sheringham News

