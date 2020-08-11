Search

Advanced search

Unconventional carnival dubbed ‘runaway success’

PUBLISHED: 13:11 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 11 August 2020

Philip Goddall, from East Runton, with mum Margaret, left, niece Emily and sister Ruth. Philip was named the Sheringham Virtual Carnival's outstanding contributor and was awarded a special 'super fan' prize. They are pictured with a special flag Philip made for the carnival. Picture: Supplied by the family

Philip Goddall, from East Runton, with mum Margaret, left, niece Emily and sister Ruth. Philip was named the Sheringham Virtual Carnival's outstanding contributor and was awarded a special 'super fan' prize. They are pictured with a special flag Philip made for the carnival. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

Sheringham’s first-ever ‘virtual’ carnival has proven to be a “surprise, runaway success” - with a duck race and Where’s Wally competition among the highlights.

One of the highlights of the Sheringham Virtual Carnival was a 'Where's Wally' contest, where people had to find Sarah Peberday, dressed up as Wally, in photos of the carnival taken in previous years. Picture: Gareth GabrielOne of the highlights of the Sheringham Virtual Carnival was a 'Where's Wally' contest, where people had to find Sarah Peberday, dressed up as Wally, in photos of the carnival taken in previous years. Picture: Gareth Gabriel

Covid-19 restrictions forced organisers to rethink the week-long carnival, which in ordinary years draws thousands of people to the seaside town.

This year’s events, which ran from August 1-8, could all be done online or within family groups and then shared on the internet.

Sarah Peberday, carnival committee member who led the organising team for the virtual event, said she was thrilled with how many people got involved.

Mrs Peberday said: “This year’s carnival was really inclusive - it didn’t matter who you were or where you were it was open for all. It was a surprise, runaway success and we’re super proud of what we’ve been able to deliver.”

The carnival usually includes a plastic duck race, and it was still held this year, but streamed live online, with people from as far away as Australia buying ducks to take part.

You may also want to watch:

Another big hit was a Where’s Wally contest - where people had to find Mrs Peberday, dressed up as Wally, in photos of the carnival taken in previous years.

MORE: £1,000s in vouchers on offer at town’s ‘virtual’ carnival

Simon Prince, another organiser, added: “The sand castle competition also had a huge amount of engagement - six times more than usual. People could just go to the beach in their family groups and build a sand castle, so we had lots of entries for that.”

Philip Goddall, from East Runton, was named the carnival’s outstanding contributor after entering many events with his family and was awarded a special ‘super fan’ prize.

About 70 vouchers are being given out to competition winners, which can be spent at high street shops, pubs, food outlets and B&B accommodation around the town, in an effort to help revive Sheringham’s economy following the lockdown.

Mr Prince said this year’s experience would change the shape of future carnivals when the need to ‘socially distance’ is - hopefully - a thing of the past.

He said: “Next year we’ll potentially have a virtual carnival to run alongside the ‘real world’ one.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Town cancels New Year’s Day fireworks

Enjoying the traditional New Year's Day fireworks display on Cromer Pier with my son - back to North Norfolk for the holidays from university. Since leaving home for new adventures in a new town, he now comes back and sees the place he's grown up in with new eyes. He's come to realise how very lucky we are to live in this amazing, quirky, beautiful place!

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

Off-duty coastguard helps woman suffering medical emergency on beach

Mundesley Beach on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘Leave inflatables for the pool’ - RNLI warning after incidents on coast

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast recently. Picture: Mick Howes