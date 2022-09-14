Festival parade to become 'the Queen's procession'

A scene from a previous parade during the 1940s weekend in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

Two parades planned for the upcoming 1940s weekend in north Norfolk will take a sombre tone as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Although the main events of the Steam Back to the Forties weekend take place around the Holt, Sheringham and Weybourne stations of the North Norfolk Railway, there are also parades planned through Sheringham, organised by the town's carnival committee.

A parade of vintage vehicles will move through Sheringham town centre, starting at 7pm on Saturday, and a foot parade through Sheringham on Sunday from 4pm.

The foot parade has been renamed for this year as ‘the Queen’s Procession’ and will begin with a minute’s silence and an introduction from the town crier.

The procession will move on from the Lobster pub, led by a piper playing the lament ‘The Flowers of the Forest’, along with the town crier and an RBL standard bearer.

A spokesman said: "The foot parade is open to the general public in addition to those in 1940s regalia.

"Sheringham Carnival is privileged to provide this opportunity for everyone to pay their respects."