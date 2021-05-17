North Norfolk choral group to restart rehersals

Published: 12:27 PM May 17, 2021

Singers are clearing the throats and chirping out scales as a popular choral group prepares to restart rehearsals.

The Sheringham-based choir Cantamus is planning to restart its Thursday evening rehearsals at St Joseph's Church Hall in June, if the next stage of the government's roadmap goes ahead as planned.

Nigel Roberts, the group's chairman, said: “So many of us have missed singing during the pandemic, and we are looking forward to being able to meet again.

"We hope the roadmap will progress smoothly and we can start in June. We are open to everyone of any musical ability, and we would love to see some new faces joining us."

The choir will be under the direction of Philip Adams and plans to rehearse a wide-ranging programme of music by Thomas Tallis, Bela Bartok and Gustav Holst.

Anyone interested in joining the group can email elainetwigg@aol.com for more.