Arts for all! Charity seeks to encourage people to explore their creative side

A music workshop run at Sheringham library as part of the annual COAST Arts festival. The north Norfolk-based charity is seeking to expand its prgramme and forge links with local groups. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A community arts organisation is looking to expand its programme, to include a year-round mix of events and activities for people of all ages.

COAST Arts, which has staged events including an annual two-week festival at venues across Cromer and Sheringham since 2010, aims to broaden its scope, and give local people a say on what is included in its programme.

COAST secretary Amanda Hensby said trustees now wanted to do more and were keen to forge links with local schools, groups and individuals with an interest in the arts.

"We want to hear people's ideas on how we can best support and contribute to a vibrant local arts scene," she said. "Our goal is to deliver a varied programme throughout the year for people to enjoy."

COAST will be hosting a meeting for anyone with an interest in the arts at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts, Overstrand, at 10.30am on January 31. For more information, visit www.coastarts.co.uk