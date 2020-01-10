Search

Advanced search

Arts for all! Charity seeks to encourage people to explore their creative side

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 10 January 2020

A music workshop run at Sheringham library as part of the annual COAST Arts festival. The north Norfolk-based charity is seeking to expand its prgramme and forge links with local groups. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A music workshop run at Sheringham library as part of the annual COAST Arts festival. The north Norfolk-based charity is seeking to expand its prgramme and forge links with local groups. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A community arts organisation is looking to expand its programme, to include a year-round mix of events and activities for people of all ages.

COAST Arts, which has staged events including an annual two-week festival at venues across Cromer and Sheringham since 2010, aims to broaden its scope, and give local people a say on what is included in its programme.

You may also want to watch:

COAST secretary Amanda Hensby said trustees now wanted to do more and were keen to forge links with local schools, groups and individuals with an interest in the arts.

"We want to hear people's ideas on how we can best support and contribute to a vibrant local arts scene," she said. "Our goal is to deliver a varied programme throughout the year for people to enjoy."

COAST will be hosting a meeting for anyone with an interest in the arts at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts, Overstrand, at 10.30am on January 31. For more information, visit www.coastarts.co.uk

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Road closed and caravans moved after cliff collapse

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Parking will soon be banned on busy street to beach

The Gangway in Cromer, one of the main roads heading from the high street to the beach, has had a new ‘clearway order’ approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Mark Bullimoret/ Simon Parkin

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Road closed and caravans moved after cliff collapse

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Parking will soon be banned on busy street to beach

The Gangway in Cromer, one of the main roads heading from the high street to the beach, has had a new ‘clearway order’ approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Mark Bullimoret/ Simon Parkin

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie after will gift

Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie Greaves after the lifelong Canaries fan left them £100 to buy a round of drinks in his will. Picture: Norwich City FC.

What inspectors say about the region’s worst and best care homes

11 care homes in Norfolk and Waveney are in special measures, with some under review and at risk of closing down. Pictured is Nadra Ahmed OBE, of the National Care Association. Picture: Archant Library

How much will your bus ticket cost?

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former hotel on coast being turned into large family home

Work is ongoing at the former Overstrand Court Hotel. Owner Colin Davey, his partner Leann Binns, both on left, and other workers on site. Pictures: David Bale

Supermarket staff raise £20,000 in one year for cancer support in Norfolk

Staff at Budgens of Holt, owned by the CT Baker Group, hosted lots of events throughout the year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which provide specialist health care and financial support to people affected by cancer. Picture: CT Baker Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists