News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Choristers to return to church with 'The Creation'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:29 AM November 1, 2021
Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society singers at a performance. Picture: SCCS

Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society singers at a performance. - Credit: SCCS

A musical masterpiece that celebrates the creation of the world will be showcased in the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society's first performance in two years. 

The choristers plan to perform Joseph Haydn oratorio The Creation at Cromer Parish Church on Saturday, November 13 at 7pm. 

David Ballard will conduct the performance and soloists will include soprano Rebecca Kaznowski, tenor Daniel Bartlette and bassist Dhilan Gnanadurai.

Philip Adams will accompany on piano/organ. This concert is dedicated to the memory of the society's former president, Lord Robin Walpole, who died earlier this year.

Bob Cumber, from the society, said: "The Creation dates from April 1798. It was inspired by Handel’s Messiah and Israel in Egypt, which Haydn had heard while visiting England."

You may also want to watch:

Tickets cost £14 or £16 on the door, available from the box office at Sheringham Little Theatre, by calling 01263 822347 or online at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com. Under 18s go free.

Most Read

  1. 1 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
  3. 3 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
  1. 4 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  2. 5 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  3. 6 Tributes to 'incredible' D-Day veteran from north Norfolk
  4. 7 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  5. 8 Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre
  6. 9 Norfolk's Mr Christmas: "losing the show last year felt like a bereavement'
  7. 10 Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The sinkhole that's opened in Sheringham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The MC-130J Commando thought to be from RAF Mildenhall flew over Cromer Pier and Beach in the late morning of October 26.

Video

WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon