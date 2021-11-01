Choristers to return to church with 'The Creation'
- Credit: SCCS
A musical masterpiece that celebrates the creation of the world will be showcased in the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society's first performance in two years.
The choristers plan to perform Joseph Haydn oratorio The Creation at Cromer Parish Church on Saturday, November 13 at 7pm.
David Ballard will conduct the performance and soloists will include soprano Rebecca Kaznowski, tenor Daniel Bartlette and bassist Dhilan Gnanadurai.
Philip Adams will accompany on piano/organ. This concert is dedicated to the memory of the society's former president, Lord Robin Walpole, who died earlier this year.
Bob Cumber, from the society, said: "The Creation dates from April 1798. It was inspired by Handel’s Messiah and Israel in Egypt, which Haydn had heard while visiting England."
You may also want to watch:
Tickets cost £14 or £16 on the door, available from the box office at Sheringham Little Theatre, by calling 01263 822347 or online at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com. Under 18s go free.
