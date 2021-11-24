News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Theatre preparing for afternoon of Christmas carols

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:12 AM November 24, 2021
Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society

Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society will perform Christmas carols at Sheringham Little Theatre on December 5. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

A choir will take over a theatre on the north coast for an afternoon, with people getting the chance to sing along with Christmas carols for the first time in two years.

Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society are performing at Sheringham Little Theatre at 2.30pm on Sunday, December 5.

A spokesperson for the group said they "enjoy singing along lustily without worrying if you will be the loudest person in the room".

Their repertoire will also include pieces sung only by the choir, ranging from classical to arrangements of pop songs.

"This is sure to become a staple of many a Sheringham Christmas," the spokesperson said.

Tickets, £12 for an adult and £6 for under 18-year-olds, can be bought at Sheringham Little Theatre box office, or by calling 01263 or online at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

For more information about the choral society visit www.sheringhamandcromerchoral.org.uk

