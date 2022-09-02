Theatre's power bill to surge SEVEN times to £70,000

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson switching off a light to help cut the venue's sky-rocketing power bill. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

Sheringham Little Theatre is facing a new drama - how to pay its surging power bill.

The charity-run venue faces a staggering rise in the cost of its electricity from £10,000 a year to £70,000.

The seven-fold hike is much higher than the 500pc increases being reported by many regional businesses which are asking for government help to survive.

The soaring cost of living also affects audience spending, seeing people questioning whether to have a trip to the theatre when they have their own food and power pressures at home.

The double whammy is even putting the future of the community arts venue - which has just finished its summer season - in jeopardy.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “We are facing the perfect storm – a huge rise in power costs and the cost of living crisis affecting ticket sales. We are being hit from both sides.

“The rise is huge for a small venue like ours, and will drain our reserves inside two years forcing us to close if we cannot find a solution.”

Mrs Thompson said despite a strong summer season, ticket sales have not returned to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. She said she thought this was partly because of a fresh wave of cases, and also because people are struggling to afford theatre trips in their tightening household budgets.

Mrs Thompson said: “Leisure is always the first to be hit if people are watching the pennies unfortunately."

She is talking to other venues in the theatre network to explore options for buying power – and accelerating plans to install more energy-efficient lighting and heating when doing essential maintenance in the venue’s Hub coffee bar.

Mrs Thompson said: “We are already looking at LED lights and a more efficient boiler as part of the project. But we need to attract funding to make it happen – for the longer term future of the Little Theatre.”

She said she was also holding a staff meeting to discuss ways of reducing energy costs, but without diminishing the visitor experience.

“People won’t notice the difference for now, but we they should be aware of the pressures we are under and that we are doing our best to find a way around them," Mrs Thompson said.

"We know everyone is in the same boat – but we need to act now for the future of this wonderful venue.”