News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Firefighters to scale church for charity

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:10 AM November 23, 2021
Shawn Brown, right, with his son Adam, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22.

Shawn Brown, right, with his son Adam, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22. Mr Brown is now raising awareness for the charity, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs). - Credit: Supplied by Shawn Brown

A group of firefighters are planning to raise awareness of a new charity for people affected by suicide by scaling Cromer Parish Church in their full firefighting kit. 

Shawn Brown, 49, whose son, Adam, took his own life in 2018, and several of his colleagues from Aero Fire and Rescue will be at the church on Saturday, November 27, from 9.30am to 3pm in aid of the charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs).

Mr Brown, from Cromer, said there had been a spate of suicides in the town in recent years.

He said: "It has been rife and it has been nearly all young adults, and of course this is something that is very close to my heart. 

Adam Brown, of Cromer, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22.  

Adam Brown, of Cromer, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22. - Credit: Supplied by Shawn Brown

"On Saturday there will a representative from Sobs, we'll be doing some fundraising, and there will be people to talk to."

Mr Brown said they were also running an online fundraiser for Sobs, which can be found at gofindme.com, search for "My Father's Church Tower Climb For SOBS".

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
'Blakeney' village sign in the foreground with north Norfolk coastal quay behind it and huge sweeping Norfolk sky

Visit Norfolk

North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of how the new Budgens supermarket in Holt will look. 

Work to start on replacement of Budgens following fire

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon