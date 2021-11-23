Firefighters to scale church for charity

Shawn Brown, right, with his son Adam, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22. Mr Brown is now raising awareness for the charity, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs). - Credit: Supplied by Shawn Brown

A group of firefighters are planning to raise awareness of a new charity for people affected by suicide by scaling Cromer Parish Church in their full firefighting kit.

Shawn Brown, 49, whose son, Adam, took his own life in 2018, and several of his colleagues from Aero Fire and Rescue will be at the church on Saturday, November 27, from 9.30am to 3pm in aid of the charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs).

Mr Brown, from Cromer, said there had been a spate of suicides in the town in recent years.

He said: "It has been rife and it has been nearly all young adults, and of course this is something that is very close to my heart.

Adam Brown, of Cromer, who took his own life in 2018, aged 22. - Credit: Supplied by Shawn Brown

"On Saturday there will a representative from Sobs, we'll be doing some fundraising, and there will be people to talk to."

Mr Brown said they were also running an online fundraiser for Sobs, which can be found at gofindme.com, search for "My Father's Church Tower Climb For SOBS".