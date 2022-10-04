Antiques Roadshow-style event coming to north Norfolk village

David Broom, of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers, will be at Sharrington Hall on October 8 for an Antiques Roadshow style event. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

A team of antiques experts will give people in a north Norfolk village the chance to get their family heirlooms valued during an Antiques Roadshow style happening.

The event, taking place at Sharrington Hall, near Holt, on Saturday, October 8, will raise money for the village's church.

Experts from Keys Auctioneers and Valuers in Aylsham will be on site from 10am to 3pm to assess antiques, fine art and collectibles.

They will be offering appraisals and valuations for ceramics, glassware, oriental items, furniture, paintings, books & ephemera, jewellery, silver, clocks and watches.

Up to three items per person can be assessed at a cost of £3 each. All of the proceeds will go towards the upkeep of Sharrington Church, parts of which date back to the 14th century.

“This is a great chance to quiz some of the region’s foremost experts about your family heirlooms,” said David Broom of Keys.















