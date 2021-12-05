Village sub postmistress hangs up her date stamp after 24 years

Sharon Chaney, who has just retired as sub postmistress of Happisburgh Post Office. - Credit: Archant/Supplied by Sharon Chaney

She has been the friendly face behind the counter of the Post Office in her village for 24 years.

But now Sharon Chaney, from Happisburgh, has retired to start a new chapter in her life.

Mrs Chaney, 60, said: "We have been very lucky in the fact that over the years most of our customers are also friends.

"Both our daughters went to the thriving village school which is literally next door - very handy when you work full time - and the Happisburgh community is a supportive, friendly and vibrant one.

"Especially over the last two difficult years everyone has pulled together."

Mrs Chaney became the village's sub postmistress when she and husband Ian moved up from Hertfordshire after their first daughter was born.

She said: "We thought Norfolk would be a perfect place to bring up a young family and it turned out to be the best move we could have made.

"At that time my husband's sister was running the village shop and Post Office and when they decided to sell we took the plunge, bought the property and applied to take over the Post Office."

Mrs Chaney said they would miss the "everyday banter and good humour" they shared with people who came into the branch.

She added: "Also the many gorgeous dogs that stop outside the shop door, refusing to budge until Ian takes out the supply of treats that he had, ready and waiting. They now expect it every time they walk past."

Mrs Chaney said she made the decision to retire due to "personal commitments", and although that meant the village was currently without a Post Office branch, it was hoped a new one would open soon.

She said: "We felt the time was right to hang up the the date stamp.

"The new owners, we believe, will be taking things in a new direction, opening an interesting craft and gift shop."

Mrs Chaney said they were not moving out of Happisburgh. She said: "We have many good friends here and hope that we will now have more time to enjoy the beautiful walks and beaches that surround us."



