Shantymen raise almost £5,000 for Ukraine

The Sheringham Shantymen at their benefit concert for Ukraine, with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and Norfolk's High Sherriff Michael Gurney. - Credit: Supplied by Brian Farrow

Sea shanties and songs with a special message were sung to raise almost £5,000 for the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Sheringham Shantymen group played at the town's St Peters’ Church on Saturday for the packed-out performance, which was introduced by Norfolk's High Sherriff, Michael Gurney, who lives in Northrepps.

A total of £4,908 was raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee - with £300 coming from the successful bid on an afternoon tea at Morston Hall - auctioned off by Mr Gurney and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

Brian Farrow, the group's musical director, said: " The Shantymen performed two sets of musical sea shanties including some specially written songs, one highlighting and joking about how we coped locally during the Covid crisis, and one called Make the Difference looking at how people can help in times of disaster.

"This latter song, written by Shantyman Terry Read, was so popular that it was requested as an encore at the end of our performance."



