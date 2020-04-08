Listen: Band beats lockdown to sing sea shanty
Archant
Their instruments and voices may be spread out across Norfolk, but the Sheringham Shantymen have shown they can still strike up a merry tune.
The group has found a way to beat the lockdown by recording their parts for a piece called Favela Girls, separately, and having it mixed together to make a song so smooth it sounds like they are all performing in the same room.
Brian Farrow, the Shantymen’s musical director, said he was delighted with how the song came out.
Mr Farrow said: “It’s a very old Bob Dylan song written in about 1975.
“We heard it and loved the tune, and a guy called Tony Randall made it into a shanty. All the boys came in at the right time and recorded it on their iPads, phones and laptops from home. Then one of our members, Jon Payne, played with it and put it together.” Mr Farrow said the band, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, hoped to record more songs in the same way while the lockdown continued.