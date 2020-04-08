Search

Advanced search

Video

Listen: Band beats lockdown to sing sea shanty

08 April, 2020 - 13:13
The Sheringham Shantymen have recorded a song called Favela Girl from seperate homes during the lockdown. Image: Sheringham Shantymen

The Sheringham Shantymen have recorded a song called Favela Girl from seperate homes during the lockdown. Image: Sheringham Shantymen

Archant

Their instruments and voices may be spread out across Norfolk, but the Sheringham Shantymen have shown they can still strike up a merry tune.

The Sheringham Shantymen have recorded a song called Favela Girl from seperate homes during the lockdown. Image: Sheringham ShantymenThe Sheringham Shantymen have recorded a song called Favela Girl from seperate homes during the lockdown. Image: Sheringham Shantymen

The group has found a way to beat the lockdown by recording their parts for a piece called Favela Girls, separately, and having it mixed together to make a song so smooth it sounds like they are all performing in the same room.

MORE: Watch: Cromer and Sheringham in coronavirus lockdown

Brian Farrow, the Shantymen’s musical director, said he was delighted with how the song came out.

Mr Farrow said: “It’s a very old Bob Dylan song written in about 1975.

Brian Farrow of the Sheringham Shantymen. Picture: Chris TaylorBrian Farrow of the Sheringham Shantymen. Picture: Chris Taylor

“We heard it and loved the tune, and a guy called Tony Randall made it into a shanty. All the boys came in at the right time and recorded it on their iPads, phones and laptops from home. Then one of our members, Jon Payne, played with it and put it together.” Mr Farrow said the band, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, hoped to record more songs in the same way while the lockdown continued.

File photo of the Sheringham Shantymen on Fishermen's Slope. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTOFile photo of the Sheringham Shantymen on Fishermen's Slope. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Cromer and Sheringham in coronavirus lockdown

Cromer and Sheringham lockdown video. Pictures: Neil Didsbury

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Watch: Cromer and Sheringham in coronavirus lockdown

Cromer and Sheringham lockdown video. Pictures: Neil Didsbury

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Listen: Band beats lockdown to sing sea shanty

The Sheringham Shantymen have recorded a song called Favela Girl from seperate homes during the lockdown. Image: Sheringham Shantymen

‘Really impressive’ staff swap everyday jobs for pandemic response roles

Simon Case, North Norfolk District Council's arboriculture landscape officer, is working at one of the counicl's co-ordination centres responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNDC

Study centre, tearoom and gardens closed ahead of Easter weekend

How Hill, in Ludhaml. PHOTO: How Hill Trust

GP surgeries to become designated coronavirus hubs among new measures

Local GP and chair of the Clinical Commissioning Groups in Norfolk and Waveney, Dr Anoop Dhesi. Picture: Norfolk and Wavey Clinical Commission Group

National care provider backs pen pal scheme to combat loneliness amid coronavirus

Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES
Drive 24