Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed

Published: 2:22 PM September 4, 2021

The site of a once-grand hotel has been left a barren wasteland after its demolition earlier this year.

The building known as the Shannocks on Sheringham's seafront was knocked down in May after it had stood vacant for more than a decade.

But almost four months on, rubble is yet to be cleared away and the prominent site is open to public view, with only temporary fencing there to stop trespassers.

Before the former Shanocks hotel was demolished it had sat decaying on Sheringham's seafront for more than a decade. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Sheringham-based Huddies, the site owner who plans to build flats and shops at the site, said materials shortages and problems finding workers somewhere to stay have been among the reasons the project had stalled.

A Huddies spokesman said they would put up hoarding so people could not see directly onto land as soon as they could.

The spokesman said: "Huddies Ltd's demolition contractor also has the contract to erect hoarding around the site, however pandemic related materials and accommodation shortages and illness have meant that this hasn't been done as quickly as we would have liked.

An artists' impression of how Huddies plans to redevelop the Shannocks site. - Credit: Archant

"Huddies is in frequent communication with its contractor and fully intends to erect hoarding around the site as soon as this can be arranged."

The hotel occupied a prime spot at the top of the town's High Street for more than a century. It was originally called the Sea View Hotel and later the Shannocks, before closing down as the No.1 Bistro Bar.

Huddies redevelopment is to include 10 flats and four commercial units. The plans were approved in 2017, but delays led to the council making a compulsory purchase order on the building in January 2020.

Following further negotiations and delays in part due to Covid, the demolition was finally able to proceed earlier this year.

An NNDC spokesman said: “We are aware that further works are needed at the former Shannocks site on hoardings and full completion of demolition works.

“Our planning and legal teams have contacted the site owners and representatives on this matter. We are awaiting a reply and will be seeking for compliance with the terms of the planning permission and the legal agreement in place between parties.”

