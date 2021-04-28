Video
Scaffolding goes up as former hotel is knocked down
- Credit: Chris Taylor Photo
Scaffolding has gone up around the former Shannocks hotel building in Sheringham as demolition crews prepare to knock it down.
The building, which has looked over the seafront in the popular resort town for more than 100 years, is being taken down to make way for flats and shops by developer Huddies Ltd.
The adjacent council-owned Chequers car park is now closed, but is expected to re-open after the demolition is finished, which should be around June 1.
The demolition follows years of delays and negotiations between the district council and the site's developers.
The building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. But in recent weeks the murals were painted over.
Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017.
You may also want to watch:
The redevelopment is now set to forge ahead and is expected to be finished by June 2023.
Most Read
- 1 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
- 2 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- 3 Student's stunning portrait shows different side to Covid
- 4 'Too posh for a Hobbit': Farmer's couples-only pods
- 5 'Integral' coastal railway's future in doubt
- 6 Man finds dirty face mask in new pair of Sainsbury's jeans
- 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 8 Care home told to improve or face closure
- 9 Town hall sale confirmed as Covid volunteers praised at meeting
- 10 Grass courts reopen as club take aim at tourist market