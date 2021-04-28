Scaffolding goes up as former hotel is knocked down

Video

Published: 12:11 PM April 28, 2021

Scaffolding has gone up around the former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham ahead of its demolition. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Scaffolding has gone up around the former Shannocks hotel building in Sheringham as demolition crews prepare to knock it down.

The building, which has looked over the seafront in the popular resort town for more than 100 years, is being taken down to make way for flats and shops by developer Huddies Ltd.

The adjacent council-owned Chequers car park is now closed, but is expected to re-open after the demolition is finished, which should be around June 1.

The demolition follows years of delays and negotiations between the district council and the site's developers.

The building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. But in recent weeks the murals were painted over.

Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017.

The redevelopment is now set to forge ahead and is expected to be finished by June 2023.

