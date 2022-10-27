Leon Walder and some of the retro decor inside Sgt Peppers restaurant in Roughton. - Credit: Archant/Supplied

Ration books are back this winter at a retro restaurant which is promising lunchtime meals that won't break the bank.

The Groveland Restaurant in Roughton has been rebranded and given a new name: Sgt Peppers.

It has decor harking back to the Sixties and a menu to match.

Guests can also enjoy music from the classic age of rock 'n' roll.

Leon Walder, who took over the venue at the start of 2022, said diners could enjoy great British dishes - from a menu that looks like a ration book - such as sausage and mash, pie and chips, double egg and chips and scampi and chips.

An example of the kind of meal that will be offered on the 'ration book' menu at Sgt Peppers Retro Restaurant in Roughton this winter. - Credit: Sgt Peppers Retro Restaurant

Mr Walder said: "The memorabilia in the restaurant is from the family's personal collection, including a record player given to my dad on his 21st birthday in 1969.

"Nostalgia holds a place in all our hearts and we do have customers that come in just to enjoy the music and the memorabilia. It is the ultimate comfort.

Leon Walder, owner of Sgt Peppers restaurant in Roughton - formerly the Groveland - pictured with his partner Debs Lewis. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The items are on the menu are simple classics but cooked with quality ingredients.

"I think that there is an element of comfort food but also on serving good, honest and filling foods during the colder months."

Each meal comes with a stamp in the customer's own 'ration book', with five stamps making the sixth meal free.

The retro decor inside Sgt Peppers restaurant in Roughton. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Walder added: "We have a price point that we feel will allow our customers to come in for a hot meal, either together or alone, and share the experience with other diners for not much more than it would cost to cook at home.

"The ration book is just a unique and fun loyalty card scheme but the menu was created to support our customers through the difficult economic times."

Double egg and chips will cost £9.95 at Sgt Peppers Retro Restaurant in Norfolk this winter. - Credit: Sgt Peppers Retro Restaurant

As well as the classic options, the restaurant offers a toastie menu, cooked breakfasts, a 'classic burger' and falafel options.

Mr Walder, who used to run Shakes, Rattle and Roll in Hamilton Road, Cromer, is also serving his 'monster gourmet milkshakes' at Sgt Peppers.

The retro decor inside Sgt Peppers restaurant in Roughton. - Credit: Supplied

The restaurant, at the Groveland site on Thorpe Market Road, is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am, with last orders at 3pm.

