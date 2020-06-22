Search

Advanced search

Sewing enthusiasts run up £1,500 for charity through hand made mask sales

PUBLISHED: 12:53 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 22 June 2020

West Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANT

West Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANT

Archant

A north Norfolk village shop has raised more than £1,500 for charity, by selling fabric face masks made by two local sewing enthusiasts.

West Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANTWest Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANT

Husband and wife team Andrea and Stuart Loakes, who run West Runton Village Store, began selling the hand-made masks after seeing the fun face coverings customer Emma Askew had made for her family.

You may also want to watch:

“Emma brought the first six in and they sold within an hour,” Mrs Loakes said.

Mrs Askew, who has since made more than 250 patterned and plain masks, struggled to keep up with demand, so Jane Tipper, who has been furloughed from her job at local pub the Village Inn, offered to help.

The pair have since made more than 600 masks, raising a total of £1,550 which will be split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Cromer and District Foodbank.

Thanking Mrs Askew and Ms Tipper for their efforts, Mrs Loakes said: “I think it’s brilliant, the masks are great for people who don’t want something that looks medical or for those who can’t buy online and, with them now becoming compulsory on public transport, I think demand will be greater than ever.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Emergency food boxes to be distributed in wake of ‘devastating’ supermarket fire

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Zoo reopens as lockdown eases further

Imogen White, manager of Cromers Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. The zoo is reopening the week of June 22. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Man fought with dogs that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Budgens fire: MP calls for free parking - and vows that the community will be ‘back stronger’

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Most Read

Emergency food boxes to be distributed in wake of ‘devastating’ supermarket fire

Budgens in Holt suffered a devastating fire on June 20. Picture: Lee Smith

Zoo reopens as lockdown eases further

Imogen White, manager of Cromers Amazona Zoo, feeding a squirrel monkey. The zoo is reopening the week of June 22. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Man fought with dogs that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Budgens fire: MP calls for free parking - and vows that the community will be ‘back stronger’

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘It’s a lot of pressure’ - pub hopes to reopen in garden marquees

Pub of the Week - The Orchard Gardens pub, North Walsham. Owner Alison Starling and manager Nick Garland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’re pretty ahead of the game’ - town’s entertainment centre plans to reopen

A mock up by staff of how JR's restaurant will look when it reopens fully. Picture: JR's

Animal charity warns of spike in demand as funds dry up

F.A.I.T.H Animal Sanctuary raising money to cope with COVID19. Poppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Labour urge BBC against ‘regrettable’ cuts to regional political shows

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bakery to launch sweet treat combining French classic with a doughnut

Bread Source owner Steven Winter. Pic: Archant