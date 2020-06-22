Sewing enthusiasts run up £1,500 for charity through hand made mask sales

West Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANT Archant

A north Norfolk village shop has raised more than £1,500 for charity, by selling fabric face masks made by two local sewing enthusiasts.

West Runton Village Store and Post Office owner Andrea Loakes (back) with customers Emma Askew (left) and Jane Tipper, who have made more than 600 fabric masks, raising more than £1,500 for charity. Photo: ARCHANT

Husband and wife team Andrea and Stuart Loakes, who run West Runton Village Store, began selling the hand-made masks after seeing the fun face coverings customer Emma Askew had made for her family.

“Emma brought the first six in and they sold within an hour,” Mrs Loakes said.

Mrs Askew, who has since made more than 250 patterned and plain masks, struggled to keep up with demand, so Jane Tipper, who has been furloughed from her job at local pub the Village Inn, offered to help.

The pair have since made more than 600 masks, raising a total of £1,550 which will be split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Cromer and District Foodbank.

Thanking Mrs Askew and Ms Tipper for their efforts, Mrs Loakes said: “I think it’s brilliant, the masks are great for people who don’t want something that looks medical or for those who can’t buy online and, with them now becoming compulsory on public transport, I think demand will be greater than ever.”