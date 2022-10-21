Serco told 'time is running out' over missed bin collections

Leader of North Norfolk District Council Tim Adams, inset, said he has told contractor Serco that time is running out to fix the issue of missed bin collections. - Credit: Archant/Liberal Democrats

A council leader has told Serco bosses that "time is running out" after weeks of missed and delayed bin collections in north Norfolk.

People across the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) area have faced delays and missed bin collections since contractor Serco introduced new routes on September 5.

Some residents have complained of maggots and flies building up in their bins.

And now NNDC's leader, councillor Tim Adams, said he has told Serco that "time is now running out for them to get this right".

In an open letter to North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, Mr Adams said most remaining issues would be resolved within the next two weeks.

Mr Adams said the updated routes were "necessary to rebalance the rounds following the irregular growth in property numbers across the district" and changes to disposal points since a review in 2011.

"It has provided an opportunity for Serco to optimise routes to work as efficiently as possible and reduce the carbon impact of the waste collection services provided on behalf of North Norfolk District Council," he said.

Mr Adams expressed frustration that some bin lorries had been damaged in "accidents or incidents" which had put them out of service.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Public Domain

In reply, Mr Baker criticised the council's handling of the delays, and complaints over late or missing collections continued to roll in to his office.

Mr Baker said it "beggars belief" that in Cabbell Road in Cromer, bins are collected from one side of the street on one day and from the other side on another day.

Mr Baker said constituents had asked for a rebate on their council tax bill, and suggested the council operates a scheme of recompense from Serco, and pass that onto affected taxpayers.

Matthew Bromley, Serco's contract manager, said that during the first seven weeks of the 12-week transitional period the "total number of missed collections reported by residents has been 1pc, or less, with this number reducing weekly".

Mr Bromley said: "During this transitional period, additional support vehicles and crews are deployed daily to minimise any disruption to residents, who we would like to thank for their continued support."







