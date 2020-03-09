'North Walsham is open for business' - message as second phase of gas mains work starts

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work.

Town leaders are urging shoppers to keep visiting a Norfolk town, as the second phase of disruptive gas mains work starts.

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. This pictures shows the Shambles on a quiet Saturday morning.

The work to future-proof North Walsham's gas infrastructure by replacing ageing piping with durable new pipes is set to be completed by April.

The work has already caused problems for traders in the town with businesses in the area affected claiming last month that they were losing 50pc of their business due to disruption.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is continuing to offer two-hours free parking in the Vicarage Street and Bank Loke car parks.

NNDC councillor for North Walsham Eric Seward said: "The message from the district council is clear. North Walsham is open for business and we want people to keep coming to the town.

The district council's deputy leader Eric Seward is urging people to keep visiting North Walsham.

"The council's main car parks at Bank Loke and Vicarage Street continue to be free for the first two hours and as the gas works progress through the town centre, district council officers will put up signs reminding people that shops and businesses are open."

A council spokesman said it continues to meet affected businesses and support the economic development of North Walsham as the essential gas works are undertaken.

A spokesman added: "The new ticket machine software has been installed to enable visitors to use the free parking while they attend business around the town.

"Tariff and display boards have been updated to inform visitors they must obtain a ticket for their two-hours free parking.

"Work on Mundesley Road is nearing completion and vehicular access has been restored for drivers approaching from the Aylsham and Cromer Road junction.

"The re-opening of Mundesley Road is news welcomed by the council, and more importantly, by local traders.

"In Market Street, phase two of work by tRIIO (on behalf of Cadent) has started and the taxi rank there has been relocated to Church Street.

"All businesses in the area remain open despite the works.

"Signage has been erected by council officers to inform drivers of changes to traffic flow and will be regularly updated as works progress around North Walsham."