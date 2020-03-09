Search

Advanced search

'North Walsham is open for business' - message as second phase of gas mains work starts

PUBLISHED: 11:49 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 09 March 2020

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. Pictures: David Bale

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Town leaders are urging shoppers to keep visiting a Norfolk town, as the second phase of disruptive gas mains work starts.

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. This pictures shows the Shambles on a quiet Saturday morning. Pictures: David BaleTrade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. This pictures shows the Shambles on a quiet Saturday morning. Pictures: David Bale

The work to future-proof North Walsham's gas infrastructure by replacing ageing piping with durable new pipes is set to be completed by April.

The work has already caused problems for traders in the town with businesses in the area affected claiming last month that they were losing 50pc of their business due to disruption.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is continuing to offer two-hours free parking in the Vicarage Street and Bank Loke car parks.

NNDC councillor for North Walsham Eric Seward said: "The message from the district council is clear. North Walsham is open for business and we want people to keep coming to the town.

The district council's deputy leader Eric Seward is urging people to keep visiting North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Eric SewardThe district council's deputy leader Eric Seward is urging people to keep visiting North Walsham. Picture: supplied by Eric Seward

"The council's main car parks at Bank Loke and Vicarage Street continue to be free for the first two hours and as the gas works progress through the town centre, district council officers will put up signs reminding people that shops and businesses are open."

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman said it continues to meet affected businesses and support the economic development of North Walsham as the essential gas works are undertaken.

A spokesman added: "The new ticket machine software has been installed to enable visitors to use the free parking while they attend business around the town.

"Tariff and display boards have been updated to inform visitors they must obtain a ticket for their two-hours free parking.

"Work on Mundesley Road is nearing completion and vehicular access has been restored for drivers approaching from the Aylsham and Cromer Road junction.

"The re-opening of Mundesley Road is news welcomed by the council, and more importantly, by local traders.

"In Market Street, phase two of work by tRIIO (on behalf of Cadent) has started and the taxi rank there has been relocated to Church Street.

"All businesses in the area remain open despite the works.

"Signage has been erected by council officers to inform drivers of changes to traffic flow and will be regularly updated as works progress around North Walsham."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

67 new cases of coronavirus taking total UK count to 273

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

‘North Walsham is open for business’ - message as second phase of gas mains work starts

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. Pictures: David Bale

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

67 new cases of coronavirus taking total UK count to 273

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

‘North Walsham is open for business’ - message as second phase of gas mains work starts

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. Pictures: David Bale

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Grandmother’s rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Care home stays in special measures despite lifting its game

Kingsgate Residential Home in Sheringham. Photo: Google Streetview

46 new cases of coronavirus taking the total UK count to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Petrol predicted to drop to £1 a litre following price war

Petrol prices are set to tumble after the price of oil slashed to its lowest in 30 years. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cast aims to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls youth musical

From left, James Shorten, Caius Law and Anwyn Chapman who play Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson
Drive 24