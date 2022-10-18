News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Love letter' film about pier show to feature at festival

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:25 AM October 18, 2022
Cameraman Bernd Fischer, left, and director Jens Meurer during the filming of Seaside Special, a new film about the Cromer Pier Show. - Credit: Supplied by Jens Meurer

A German filmmaker's 'love letter to Great Britain' is to feature at the Cambridge Film Festival. 

Jens Meurer's documentary Seaside Special revolves around Cromer and the town's famous end-of-pier variety show amid a backdrop of the heated Brexit negotiations of 2019. 

The screenings at Cambridge's Arts Picturehouse will be the film's first in the UK since it was shown at Cromer Pier itself late last year.  

Among Seaside Special's 'stars' are Cromer fisherman John Lee and Christmas pier show host Olly Day.

At the premier of Seaside Special in Hof, Germany, were, from left, cameraman Torsten Lippstock, Cromer fisherman John Lee, director Jens Meurer and producer Judy Tossell. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Meurer, who lives in Berlin, said of the Cromer Pier Show: "There is something so wondrous, so lovingly authentic and unpretentious about real old-fashioned live entertainment, played to a delighted and rowdy audience by a bunch of consummate professionals.

"The [film] is an homage to a unique show and its makers as well as the story of an extraordinary community at an extraordinarily strange time."

The screenings are on Saturday, October 22 at 3.55pm and Thursday, October 27 at 11.30am. 

