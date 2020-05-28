Search

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:14 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 28 May 2020

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

A popular seaside cafe famed for its flapjacks and family atmosphere will not reopen after the lockdown.

Terry and Ted ONeill at the former site of Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe by the seaside, before the venue closed and reopened at Station Approach. Picture: STUART ANDERSONTerry and Ted ONeill at the former site of Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe by the seaside, before the venue closed and reopened at Station Approach. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The owners of the Funky Mackerel in Station Approach, Sheringham, have thanked the cafe’s customers and partners for their support over the years.

They said in an announcement on social media: “Due to unforeseen circumstances in the current climate of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We at the Funky Mackerel are saddened to announce the closure of the station road cafe.

“After weighing up the options for many weeks, we have decided it would not be beneficial for us for to carry on our business due to the unavoidable consequences of lockdown accompanied by so many uncertainties in the future.”

The Funky Mackerel was run by Terry and Ted O’Neill. It operated for nine years in a building on Sheringham’s seafront, but this closed in October 2018 and the cafe later opened in Station Approach.

You may also want to watch:

The venue had become a important part of many holidaymakers’ visits to Sheringham, with some visitors calling straight into the cafe on their arrival in town for a flapjack and a hot chocolate before going to their holiday home to unpack.

The owners said the Funky Mackerel name would live on in some way, but details of any future projects were being kept under wraps for now.

They added: “It is not at all down to our business itself.

“We are aware of the love within the community which we owe much of our success to.

“So we would like to thank everyone who has provided us with custom and supported us through thick and thin, from the wholesalers to our lovely regulars.

“This being said, expect the Funky Mackerel name to live on and by no means necessary does this mean you won’t hear from us again.

“Many exciting things are in the planning stage which will be revealed when the time is right.

“Much love, stay safe and remain funky.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I'm asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

