Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 09:14 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 28 May 2020
Archant
A popular seaside cafe famed for its flapjacks and family atmosphere will not reopen after the lockdown.
The owners of the Funky Mackerel in Station Approach, Sheringham, have thanked the cafe’s customers and partners for their support over the years.
They said in an announcement on social media: “Due to unforeseen circumstances in the current climate of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We at the Funky Mackerel are saddened to announce the closure of the station road cafe.
“After weighing up the options for many weeks, we have decided it would not be beneficial for us for to carry on our business due to the unavoidable consequences of lockdown accompanied by so many uncertainties in the future.”
The Funky Mackerel was run by Terry and Ted O’Neill. It operated for nine years in a building on Sheringham’s seafront, but this closed in October 2018 and the cafe later opened in Station Approach.
The venue had become a important part of many holidaymakers’ visits to Sheringham, with some visitors calling straight into the cafe on their arrival in town for a flapjack and a hot chocolate before going to their holiday home to unpack.
The owners said the Funky Mackerel name would live on in some way, but details of any future projects were being kept under wraps for now.
They added: “It is not at all down to our business itself.
“We are aware of the love within the community which we owe much of our success to.
“So we would like to thank everyone who has provided us with custom and supported us through thick and thin, from the wholesalers to our lovely regulars.
“This being said, expect the Funky Mackerel name to live on and by no means necessary does this mean you won’t hear from us again.
“Many exciting things are in the planning stage which will be revealed when the time is right.
“Much love, stay safe and remain funky.”
