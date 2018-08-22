News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Search for tanned man after indecent exposure on coastal footpath

David Bale

Published: 9:29 AM August 22, 2018    Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
North Lodge Park in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC

North Lodge Park in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC

A man is being hunted after he indecently exposed himself to a woman in Cromer.

A woman aged in her 30s was walking along the coastal footpath, near to North Lodge Park, at approximately 4.35pm on Sunday, August 19 when a man approached her and exposed himself.

The man is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and white trainers.

Anyone who may have information should contact PC David Greenwood at Cromer police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

