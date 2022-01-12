'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concerns for a north Norfolk woman have increased after she went missing this afternoon.

Marcella Lopes, 31, was last seen on Links Road, between Gimingham and Mundesley at around 1.45pm on Wednesday January 12 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police have described Marcella as mixed race, 5ft 6, of medium build with shoulder length black hair and wearing glasses.

When she was last seen, she was wearing skinny blue jeans, black shoes, a grey hooded top with a blue shell jacket.

Officers say it is possible Marcella has a black jacket with her which has red lining, and she may have turned it inside out to show the red lining.

Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Marcella or knows of her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 260 of January 12.