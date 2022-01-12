News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:15 PM January 12, 2022
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concerns for a north Norfolk woman have increased after she went missing this afternoon.

Marcella Lopes, 31, was last seen on Links Road, between Gimingham and Mundesley at around 1.45pm on Wednesday January 12 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police have described Marcella as mixed race, 5ft 6, of medium build with shoulder length black hair and wearing glasses.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes. - Credit: Norfolk Police

When she was last seen, she was wearing skinny blue jeans, black shoes, a grey hooded top with a blue shell jacket.

Officers say it is possible Marcella has a black jacket with her which has red lining, and she may have turned it inside out to show the red lining.

Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Marcella or knows of her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 260 of January 12.

Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover
  2. 2 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
  3. 3 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  1. 4 'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed
  2. 5 Sadness as 180-year-old building demolished for new housing
  3. 6 'Petrified' OAP fears for future after eviction notice
  4. 7 Postmaster retires after almost three decades
  5. 8 What's on in north Norfolk in 2022
  6. 9 Obituary: Lifeboat volunteer and artist dies in the same home he was born in
  7. 10 What are the school term dates in Norfolk for 2022?
Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Links Hotel in West Runton has submitted a bid to build nine lodges in its grounds. PHOTO: ANTON

Revised bid to expand hotel lodged after environmental concerns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Co

Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Stalham High Street in 1900. 

Opinion

What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?

Robert Paul

Logo Icon
The former Clarke's ironmongers building in Aylsham.

Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon