Search

Advanced search

Seagulls observing the 2-metre social distancing rule in Cromer

18 June, 2020 - 18:00
Joy White took this photograph of social distancing seagulls from her flat window in Cromer. Picture: Joy White

Joy White took this photograph of social distancing seagulls from her flat window in Cromer. Picture: Joy White

Archant

This is the way to do social distancing.

These seagulls in Cromer seem to have the two-metre rule all worked out.

Retired grandmother-of-four Joy White, who lives at the Regency Flats overlooking the sea, snapped the picture.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I noticed that a lot of seagulls were flying at the same height as my window. I live in a first floor flat.

“I looked out the window and took the photo on my mobile phone. It was in the morning one day last week. It was quite hazy.

“I was really pleased with the way it came out, and surprised that all the birds seemed to be following social distancing rules. I did capture one of the birds flying, but the rest were all still and sitting apart.”

Mrs White normally volunteers at the Break charity shop in Hamilton Road, Cromer, which has not yet reopened as part of the easing of lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Man in 60s needed surgery after vicious dog attack

The attack took place on Anchor Street in Smallburgh. Picture: Google

Love Local: How a Norfolk town has bounced back with easing of lockdown

Claire Clarke, left, of Broadland Frames and Gallery and Ben Gallon of G F White Butchers in Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s Costa Coffee to reopen on Thursday

Inside the new Costa Coffe shop on Market Place, North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fire at National Trust site in Norfolk caused by discarded barbecue

Morston Quay at its stunning best. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Most Read

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Man in 60s needed surgery after vicious dog attack

The attack took place on Anchor Street in Smallburgh. Picture: Google

Love Local: How a Norfolk town has bounced back with easing of lockdown

Claire Clarke, left, of Broadland Frames and Gallery and Ben Gallon of G F White Butchers in Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s Costa Coffee to reopen on Thursday

Inside the new Costa Coffe shop on Market Place, North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fire at National Trust site in Norfolk caused by discarded barbecue

Morston Quay at its stunning best. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Seagulls observing the 2-metre social distancing rule in Cromer

Joy White took this photograph of social distancing seagulls from her flat window in Cromer. Picture: Joy White

New head hopes to transform school’s ‘requires improvement’ rating

James Gosden is the new headmaster at North Walsham High School. Picture: Supplied by North Walsham High School

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Norfolk bus firm offers ‘change vouchers’ to cash-paying passengers

Sanders Coaches have announced they are introducing 'change vouchers'. Picture: Archant

Former greengrocer’s could become pizza restaurant

Former Hastings greengrocer's in Sheringham could become a pizza restaurant. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24