Seagulls observing the 2-metre social distancing rule in Cromer

Joy White took this photograph of social distancing seagulls from her flat window in Cromer. Picture: Joy White Archant

This is the way to do social distancing.

These seagulls in Cromer seem to have the two-metre rule all worked out.

Retired grandmother-of-four Joy White, who lives at the Regency Flats overlooking the sea, snapped the picture.

She said: “I noticed that a lot of seagulls were flying at the same height as my window. I live in a first floor flat.

“I looked out the window and took the photo on my mobile phone. It was in the morning one day last week. It was quite hazy.

“I was really pleased with the way it came out, and surprised that all the birds seemed to be following social distancing rules. I did capture one of the birds flying, but the rest were all still and sitting apart.”

Mrs White normally volunteers at the Break charity shop in Hamilton Road, Cromer, which has not yet reopened as part of the easing of lockdown.