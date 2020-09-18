Search

Advanced search

Rescue at sea: Yacht with engine trouble was taking on water

PUBLISHED: 11:16 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 18 September 2020

The RNLI’s Sheringham-based inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows being launched. Picture: Chris Taylor

The RNLI’s Sheringham-based inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows being launched. Picture: Chris Taylor

Archant

Two people needed to be rescued after their yacht got into trouble off the north Norfolk coast.

The RNLI’s Sheringham-based inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows was called to help the pair on board the 26ft yacht Susanna at 9.32pm on Thursday, September 17.

The yacht, which was about 800 metres out to sea, parallel with Sheringham golf course, had engine problems and was taking on water through a fractured engine coolant pipe.

Once the engine was stopped the yacht stopped taking on water but lost all control.

Its skipper asked the RNLI crew for a tow to safe harbour, so one of the rescuers was put aboard to secure the line.

They decided to tow Susanna to Great Yarmouth, which can be entered at any state of the tide, whereas Wells harbour, which was closer, cannot.

Cromer RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat took over the tow just after it launched at 10.30pm.

Shaun Edwards, area lifesaving manager for Norfolk, said ’This was an excellent example of the three stations, coordinated by Humber Coastguard, working together during a nine-hour operation, to achieve the successful outcome overnight.

“In addition to Sheringham, Cromer and Gt Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wells lifeboat station was also involved in the discussion as to the best course of action.

“A real team effort!”

The rescue was made in ‘moderate to rough’ conditions with wells of 1.5 metres.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog grooming salon moves to former site of vape shop

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

10-year-old paddle boarder and swimmer rescued off Norfolk coast

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

MP wants online shopping tax to help high street

A Norfolk MP has called on the government to introduce online VAT taxes to battle the economic and social loss online shopping is having on the high street. Photo: Duncan Baker

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog grooming salon moves to former site of vape shop

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

10-year-old paddle boarder and swimmer rescued off Norfolk coast

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

MP wants online shopping tax to help high street

A Norfolk MP has called on the government to introduce online VAT taxes to battle the economic and social loss online shopping is having on the high street. Photo: Duncan Baker

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Disaster for Norfolk’ - plea for region to escape virus clampdown

Norwich North Labour MP Clive Lewis (L) and North Norfolk Conservative MP Duncan Baker (R). Photos: Archant

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Rescue at sea: Yacht with engine trouble was taking on water

The RNLI’s Sheringham-based inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows being launched. Picture: Chris Taylor

Love story told through a baby monitor will be theatre’s first post-lockdown play

Megan Artherton and Sam Thompson prepare for their roles as Sophie and Jonah in Blink at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson