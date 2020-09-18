Rescue at sea: Yacht with engine trouble was taking on water

Two people needed to be rescued after their yacht got into trouble off the north Norfolk coast.

The RNLI’s Sheringham-based inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows was called to help the pair on board the 26ft yacht Susanna at 9.32pm on Thursday, September 17.

The yacht, which was about 800 metres out to sea, parallel with Sheringham golf course, had engine problems and was taking on water through a fractured engine coolant pipe.

Once the engine was stopped the yacht stopped taking on water but lost all control.

Its skipper asked the RNLI crew for a tow to safe harbour, so one of the rescuers was put aboard to secure the line.

They decided to tow Susanna to Great Yarmouth, which can be entered at any state of the tide, whereas Wells harbour, which was closer, cannot.

Cromer RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat took over the tow just after it launched at 10.30pm.

Shaun Edwards, area lifesaving manager for Norfolk, said ’This was an excellent example of the three stations, coordinated by Humber Coastguard, working together during a nine-hour operation, to achieve the successful outcome overnight.

“In addition to Sheringham, Cromer and Gt Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wells lifeboat station was also involved in the discussion as to the best course of action.

“A real team effort!”

The rescue was made in ‘moderate to rough’ conditions with wells of 1.5 metres.