Seal pup 'not more than 10 days old' rescued from road

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks Archant

A seal pup not more than 10 days old had a lucky escape after straying from the beach in east Norfolk.

The pup was found on the road between Sea Palling and Waxham after having struggled over the sand dunes.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS), said they were called in at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 17 to help the pup.

Mr Ansell said: "A member of the public saw it and phoned it into the RSPCA.

"They couldn't attend, so they got in touch with us to see if we could go out to it. It was 10 days old at most, separated from its mother. We put it on a stretcher and the RSPCA came and took it to their centre at East Winch."

Mr Ansell said there were "all sorts of reasons" why seal pups were abandoned.

He said: "Some mothers abandon them, some get scared off. This one was in as good a condition as you would expect."

