Search

Advanced search

Seal pup 'not more than 10 days old' rescued from road

18 December, 2019 - 10:27
The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

Archant

A seal pup not more than 10 days old had a lucky escape after straying from the beach in east Norfolk.

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne MarksThe Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

The pup was found on the road between Sea Palling and Waxham after having struggled over the sand dunes.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS), said they were called in at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 17 to help the pup.

Mr Ansell said: "A member of the public saw it and phoned it into the RSPCA.

MORE: Call to ban dogs from beach during seal breeding season

"They couldn't attend, so they got in touch with us to see if we could go out to it. It was 10 days old at most, separated from its mother. We put it on a stretcher and the RSPCA came and took it to their centre at East Winch."

Mr Ansell said there were "all sorts of reasons" why seal pups were abandoned.

He said: "Some mothers abandon them, some get scared off. This one was in as good a condition as you would expect."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Seal pup ‘not more than 10 days old’ rescued from road

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

Nine-year-old boy with cancer will spend Christmas in hospital

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. He will spend Christmas in hospital. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Payments to councillors to be reviewed at North Norfolk District Council

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists