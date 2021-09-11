Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

Published: 6:02 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM September 11, 2021

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall in Sea Palling to hold a peaceful protest against homophobic and transphobic messages. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An LGBTQ+ group protested outside a house which holds private social and sex parties in a Norfolk village after neighbours had repeatedly complained about the gatherings on their Facebook page.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride demonstrated in Sea Palling on Saturday, September 11 after a local trans woman allegedly received discriminatory comments on Facebook.

Mary Carberry owns the nine-bedroom property which used to be the Old Hall pub and has been hosting private parties for "male-only social club" Norfolk Lab at her home for three years.

Parties usually have between 15 and 30 people present and they run between 8pm and 1am on weekends.

"We have been forced into this position" Ms Carberry said.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Lab, who did not wish to be identified, said: "We've had no problems at Mary's events.

"There's never been any trouble.

"People can't see through the windows and everything is conducted inside.

"Those guys think we're doing something illegal, but we're not.

"We're just having a private party."

Before the protest, Andrew Livingstone, vice-chair of Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride, announced that the protestors will avoid demonstrating if, among other demands, Ms Carberry received a formal apology.

"We've asked for a statement of public apology to Mary for being mis-gendered.

"We've also asked for those complaining to enter meaningful mediation with the police and Mary."

He also accepted that the demonstration was as much about education as it was protest.

"If people understand the behaviour, then they can reflect, learn from it and move on," Mr Livingstone added.

"But if they're not prepared to learn and accept, then this is why we are here at this point."

The Sea Palling Action Group (SPAG) who have been discussing the club and its impact on the village on Facebook were unavailable for comment on Saturday.

But on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for SPAG, said: "Our aims are to ensure the safety of everyone concerned with the sex club

"Be it the owner, customers or residents of our community.

"We as a group have no issues with any individual or community.

"We want to ensure all concerned are safe.

"That’s all we have asked for.

"Nothing else."

