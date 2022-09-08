Hotel facing coastal erosion threat to build 'moveable' holiday lodges
- Credit: Supplied by the Sea Marge
A hotel that could become "uninhabitable" due to coastal erosion will install seven holiday lodges instead of erecting a multi-million pound extension.
The Sea Marge, on High Street in Overstrand, has been permitted by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to install the cabins at the rear of the building.
In 1999, the Grade-II listed hotel got approval to build an extension of sixteen bedrooms and a kitchen.
And while the kitchen was built, the hotel will now revoke the remainder of the permission in lieu of approval for the seven lodges.
A document supporting the planning application had stated: "It is recognised that as a result of coastal erosion it would not make economic sense to invest in a multi-million pound extension which would probably need to be demolished before the costs of construction had been met."
In contrast, the proposed lodges could be relocated and moved off site if necessary.
The lodges, which have a limited lifespan of 15 to 20 years, will each have a double bedroom and a bunk room, shower room and kitchenette and seating area.
They will not be suitable for self-catering.
Waste water and surface water will be stored in a holding tank before being pumped from the site into the existing wastewater system.
The Sea Marge is run by the Mackenzie Hotel group which also operates the The Dales Country House Hotel in Sheringham and the Links Hotel in West Runton.
Should the Sea Marge become uninhabitable, it would not be the first hotel in the village to fall victim to the North Sea.
In 2018, the remains of the Overstrand Hotel, which burned down in 1947, were finally claimed by coastal erosion when the building's foundation slipped down the cliffs.
In 2020, a massive cliff fall at Trimingham left three caravans perilously close to the edge.
While shoreline management plans mean the line will be held at Sheringham, Wells, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, in the long term there will be no intervention at all for stretches from Overstrand to Mundesley, Kelling to Sheringham and Gorleston to Hopton.