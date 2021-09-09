Historic hotel with Churchill link marks a milestone

Published: 2:57 PM September 9, 2021

Sir Winston Churchill has an intriguing connection the Sea Marge Hotel, which is marking 25 years under its current owners. - Credit: PA/ Supplied by the Sea Marge

It is allegedly the site of one of the most important phone calls in British naval history.

And now the Grade II-listed Sea Marge Hotel in Overstrand is about to mark a milestone - 25 years under its current owners, Marc and Liz Mackenzie.

Mr Mackenzie said the timing was fitting, as September 18 was also National Hospitality Day.

He said: "We’re proud to be doing our bit in welcoming visitors to our corner of Norfolk."

Winston Churchill was said to be a frequent visitor to Overstrand as his father rented a house in the village.

You may also want to watch:

It is said he used the telephone at the building, which later became the Sea Marge, to mobilise the British Navy at the start of the First World War, when he was First Lord of the Admiralty.

The half-timbered structure was built in 1908 as a country home for Sir Edgar Speyer, who, when the war started, was accused of signalling to German submarines from its clifftop grounds. Later on during the conflict he fled with his family to New York, never to return.

Sir Winston Churchill is said to have mobilised the British Navy from the building that became the Sea marge at the outbreak of the First World War. - Credit: PA

The Sea Marge Hotel in the 1930s. - Credit: Supplied by the Sea Marge

Inside the Sea Marge Hotel in the 1930s. - Credit: Supplied by the Sea Marge

Outside the Sea Marge Hotel in the 1930s. - Credit: Supplied by the Sea Marge

The Sea marge in Overstrand, as it looks today. - Credit: Supplied by the Sea Marge







