Historic hotel with Churchill link marks a milestone
- Credit: PA/ Supplied by the Sea Marge
It is allegedly the site of one of the most important phone calls in British naval history.
And now the Grade II-listed Sea Marge Hotel in Overstrand is about to mark a milestone - 25 years under its current owners, Marc and Liz Mackenzie.
Mr Mackenzie said the timing was fitting, as September 18 was also National Hospitality Day.
He said: "We’re proud to be doing our bit in welcoming visitors to our corner of Norfolk."
Winston Churchill was said to be a frequent visitor to Overstrand as his father rented a house in the village.
You may also want to watch:
It is said he used the telephone at the building, which later became the Sea Marge, to mobilise the British Navy at the start of the First World War, when he was First Lord of the Admiralty.
The half-timbered structure was built in 1908 as a country home for Sir Edgar Speyer, who, when the war started, was accused of signalling to German submarines from its clifftop grounds. Later on during the conflict he fled with his family to New York, never to return.
Most Read
- 1 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
- 2 Norfolk windfarm base revealed - but one community loses out
- 3 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
- 4 New vets opens its doors in Cromer
- 5 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
- 6 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
- 7 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
- 8 Tributes paid to painter and musician Ian Houston
- 9 Ambulance involved in crash on A140
- 10 Your Say: How was summer 2021 in Cromer?