Scrabble is the word as new games group starts

In his latest column, Cromer resident Peter Smith talks about his love of Scrabble, and a new games group starting in the town.

I can’t remember when and where I first came across Scrabble.

It was certainly not a part of my early life - in those far off days the only board games we played were Snakes and Ladders and draughts.

The most common evening pastime was playing cards - rummy and whist mainly.

File photo of people playing Scrabble. A new weekly Scrabble game is soon to start at a Cromer cafe. - Credit: Archant Library

Somewhere between that time in the 1940s era and the 1970s I must have been introduced to it because my wife and son and I has a regular time set aside on Sundays for Scrabble-and-nothing-but-Scrabble, until I took myself out of the family photo frame in 1986.

More than a generation went by before I played again – as with riding a bicycle I found that starting again was easy.

Inside Henry's in Church Street in Cromer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The opportunity that took me back into Scrabble came when I was in the Sandringham Ward of the Hellesdon Hospital - the 'benign prison' I wrote about here in January last.

There was one other patient who was interested in playing a game he enjoyed.

When I had to leave and come home I asked him if we could exchange emails and keep the Scrabble going.

To my amazement he told me that he did not have a computer and had never sent or received an email. He must be the only person I’ve known in recent years who is not 'connected'.

Fast forward several months and for some unknown reason, I got it into my head that the Cromer public library had hosted a Scrabble afternoon before the Covid lockdown.

I tried to get them to revive it – until I finally asked the staff and was told that there had never been such a thing, and that there was no likelihood of initiating one.

Bad news, given how sure I am that a lot of lonely people would welcome a chance to get together around a Scrabble game if one was available.

In a conversation with my son in America he brought up the idea of starting such a thing in one of the Cromer eateries, and it was that that got me to propose the idea to Mel Benns, the very public-spirited owner of Henry’s Tea and Coffee shop at the far end of Church Street, on the corner of Overstand Road.

She was enthusiastic about the idea and will begin a weekly Scrabble afternoon on October 27 at 2pm

I cannot too strongly urge people who are lovers of the game and in need of a new source of company to show up.