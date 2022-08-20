News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Our coffee shop is becoming a hub' - Q&A with Scott Meadows-Wright

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:30 AM August 20, 2022
 Scott Meadows-Wright, manager of Aylsham Garden Centre.

Scott Meadows-Wright, manager of Aylsham Garden Centre. - Credit: Supplied by Scott Meadows-Wright

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we speak to Scott Meadows-Wright, who is from North Walsham. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?
As the manager of Aylsham Garden Centre I play a vital role within the community for providing jobs, supporting local charities and supporting the cafe staff.
We run a busy coffee shop which is becoming a central hub withing Aylsham.

How long have you lived in north Norfolk?
I’ve lived locally for 20 years working in and around Aylsham.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?
If I was mayor I would organise a street party for the community with all the local business being involved, to being people together and as a thank you for supporting their local businesses.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?
My favourite landmark is Cley Windmill.

What is your favourite pub?
I don’t have one specific favourite pub, I enjoy going to The Bluebell in North Walsham, Gunton Arms and Suffield Arms.

The newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. - Credit: The Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market.

Pub of the Week - The Bluebell in North WalshamPicture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Bluebell in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Which shops do you rely on?
Personally I rely on local shops including butchers, bakers and independent stores as I like to shop locally.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?
Aylsham Garden Centre coffee shop as it’s all homemade and freshly cooked.

Some of the plants on display at Aylsham Garden Centre.

Some of the plants on display at Aylsham Garden Centre, where Scott is manager. - Credit: Aylsham Garden Centre

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?
My perfect day in North Norfolk would be visiting the local National Trust properties and the north Norfolk coast and stopping for a nice lunch.

Felbrigg Hall, one of north Norfolk's National Trust properties.

Felbrigg Hall, one of north Norfolk's National Trust properties. - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?
Lauren Hemp, the international English footballer who originated from my local town - North Walsham.

England footballer Lauren Hemp, pictured with Mayor Gary Bull, in North Walsham Town Centre receivin

England footballer Lauren Hemp, pictured with North Walsham mayor Gary Bull, when she was given the freedom of the town after the Lionesses won the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What do you most love about north Norfolk?
The community spirit and the coastline, as there are so many lovely places to visit.

Would you like to be featured in our weekly Q&A? Just email community editor Stuart Anderson at stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk.


