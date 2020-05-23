Search

Advanced search

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

23 May, 2020 - 08:00
Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Archant

A head has expressed “absolute faith” in her team to move a school forwards after an Ofsted inspection found it ‘requires improvement’.

The town sign in Aylsham, which features John of Gaunt, lord of the manor from 1372. Picture: STUART ANDERSONThe town sign in Aylsham, which features John of Gaunt, lord of the manor from 1372. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School in Aylsham was inspected in March and the report was published on May 21. The school was rated ‘outstanding’ in its previous inspection in March 2014.

The school in Hungate Street has 188 pupils, aged from three to seven. The report said that the quality of education was variable, because curriculum planning was not well thought out across most subjects. It also found that pupils’ writing, while improving in content, was hampered by weak handwriting skills and spelling.

However, it said that some subjects, such as geography, were well planned and that pupils enjoyed learning about different places. It also said that pupils enjoying going to school.

You may also want to watch:

Head of school Clare Toplis said: “We know from the survey results and from our conversations with parents and carers subsequent to the inspection that they have very high levels of confidence in us as a school. Their children are happy and thriving at John of Gaunt and that is hugely important.

“As with all schools ours is on a journey of improvement and as the report highlights we have ‘implemented changes which are improving the quality of education’.

“Our school improvement and development plan already identifies all the areas that the report outlines and we have already made significant strides in addressing these things.

“The recommendations from the inspectors validate all the plans that we have in place to ensure that we can give the best education to our children.

“I have absolute faith in the team at John of Gaunt to move the school forwards and I am proud of their hard work and dedication to our school. We are always on a journey and learning never stops even for the teachers, as we strive to make John of Gaunt an even better school than it already is.”

She said she was happy that the inspectors recognised that the behaviour of children was good and that their personal development was also good.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

‘A tough moral judgement’ - Cromer’s businesses weigh up re-opening as lockdown eased

Chairman of Cromer's Chamber of Trade, Sam Grout, outside his cafe The Old Rock Shop Bistro. Photo: Chris Taylor

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Most Read

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

‘A tough moral judgement’ - Cromer’s businesses weigh up re-opening as lockdown eased

Chairman of Cromer's Chamber of Trade, Sam Grout, outside his cafe The Old Rock Shop Bistro. Photo: Chris Taylor

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Step back in time with amazing collection of photographs from Norfolk town

The Market Place, as featured in North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp

‘It’ll be very different’ - inside one school as it gets ready to reopen

Desks will be moved two metres apart with one child at each table. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

‘Lockdown’ shopping could be here for good as meat deliveries boom

Rob Morton, owner of Morton�s Family Farm, based in Skeyton. Picture: Morton's

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton
Drive 24