Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: How children at one school are keeping in touch while at home

PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 30 March 2020

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School made a music video during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School made a music video during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A north Norfolk school has made a video to help the children keep in touch while they are home schooling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: SuppliedStaff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied

Headteacher Imran Khan said: “One of our parents had the great idea of making a video for our school community as a way of keeping in touch while school is closed.

“The idea was to have a positive song that the children knew from singing assemblies that they could mime along to. They were also asked to send positive messages to each other over the video.

“All of the videos were combined to make the final cut which is incredible. The response from the community has been really positive and one that has made lots of people happy.

“All the children and staff definitely set the bar high with this video and the plan is to come up with more in the future - no pressure.”

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: SuppliedStaff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied

MORE: Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Tributes paid to funeral director and RAF squadron leader

Tributes have been paid to Tony Blyth. He is wearing the unbuttoned jacket, right of centre. Pictures: supplied by Mark Blyth

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Most Read

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Tributes paid to funeral director and RAF squadron leader

Tributes have been paid to Tony Blyth. He is wearing the unbuttoned jacket, right of centre. Pictures: supplied by Mark Blyth

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Victims of abuse told help is still out there during coronavirus lockdown

Around 80pc of the project's clients suffer from emotional abuse. Photo: Pandora Project, stock image

Broads Authority calls for ‘urgent support’ after pausing hire boat tolls

The Broads Authority has asked the government to offer urgent financial support after it was forced to suspend hire boat tolls during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, vessels on the River Bure. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire service issues warning over use of barbecues during lockdown ‘to reduce risk’

The fire service are urging people to avoid using barbecues. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk park closes after ‘too many people’ drive there amid lockdown

Holt Country Park is closed. Picture: NNDC

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24