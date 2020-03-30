Video

Coronavirus: How children at one school are keeping in touch while at home

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School made a music video during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied Archant

A north Norfolk school has made a video to help the children keep in touch while they are home schooling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied

Headteacher Imran Khan said: “One of our parents had the great idea of making a video for our school community as a way of keeping in touch while school is closed.

“The idea was to have a positive song that the children knew from singing assemblies that they could mime along to. They were also asked to send positive messages to each other over the video.

“All of the videos were combined to make the final cut which is incredible. The response from the community has been really positive and one that has made lots of people happy.

“All the children and staff definitely set the bar high with this video and the plan is to come up with more in the future - no pressure.”

Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied Staff and students from Buxton Primary School in North Norfolk make a music video during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied

