School backs parent's Guide Dogs for the Blind fundraiser

At the fundraiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind at St Michaels Church of England primary and nursery school in Aylsham were, from left, Tiny the Guide Dogs mascot, Annette Smart with her guide dog Maci, head teacher John Neenan, pupil Hazel, dressed as Scooby Doo, reception teacher Louise Hampson, Tracey Ringwood with her son Vinnie, five, and Reggi, two. - Credit: Supplied

A school community has pitched in to support a mum's fundraiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

St Michael's Church of England primary and nursery school in Aylsham had a fundraising day for the charity, thanks to Tracey Ringwood, whose son, Vinnie, five, attends the school.

John Neenan, headteacher, said: "We were so pleased that Tracey asked us to raise funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind; not just for the amazing amount raised, but also for our children to learn more about the lives of such an important part of our community and the significant difference guide dogs can make to their lives."

Tracey Ringwood's son, Vinnie, five, who helped his mum raise money for the charity Guide Dogs for the Blind. - Credit: Supplied by Tracey Ringwood

Ms Ringwood and Vinnie have also walked more than 100kms to commemorate 90 years of the charity, in support of her friend and guide dog user, Annette Smart.

Further donations can be made by searching Facebook for '90km for Guide Dogs'.