Discounts at shops, eateries and attractions for rail passengers

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:23 AM August 17, 2021   
Sheringham Chamber of Trade chairman Andrew Munden. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Andrew Munden, general manager of the North Norfolk Railway, whose cafe is one of the businesses participating in the scheme.

People visiting Sheringham by train can now get discounts and special offers at 35 shops, eateries and attractions in the town as part of a new scheme designed to promote "sustainable travel". 

And other towns along the Bittern Line may soon be offering the same thing, according to the Bittern Line Community Rail Partnership.

Sheringham shops that have already signed up to the scheme include Owl Tree Crafts, All Natural Food, Dave’s Fish Bar and the Starfish Tea Shop, who, along with the others, will display a yellow notice in their window. 

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bitt

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern line. Discounts and special offers are available to train passengers around Sheringham.

John Roseby, Sheringham Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman, said: "We are really pleased to be working with the Community Rail Partnership to encourage sustainable travel by rail, and at the same time encouraging rail passengers to use businesses in Sheringham participating.

"Joint promotions like this are extremely positive for the town, wider tourism and consequently the local community, as well as encouraging sustainable travel in the area.”

You may also want to watch:

Peter Mayne, chairman of the Bittern Line Community Rail Partnership and its parent organisation, Community Rail Norfolk, said: “The railway is the most sustainable form of public transport, and the partnership is committed to promoting the railway and supporting the local economy."

Andrew Munden, general manager of the North Norfolk Railway, added: “The (heritage railway) is pleased to be joining this scheme which adds value to passengers travelling on the Bittern Line, those showing a valid rail ticket on the day can receive a discount of 10pc on purchases in our Sheringham station café.”

There are plans to expand the initiative over the coming weeks along the line, so it could potentially start in Salhouse, Hoveton and Wroxham, Worstead, North Walsham, Gunton, Roughton Road, Cromer and West Runton.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, called the scheme a "win-win" for everyone, which would: "add great value to the price of the train ticket, encouraging people back to rail thereby helping to relieve pollution and congestion in our town centres, and attracting people to visit the businesses and attractions which have kindly offered discounts, aiding the area’s recovery from Covid.”

Email info@bitternline.com for more details.


