Scarlett-Rose gets the chop for children's charity

Scarlett-Rose Lodge, from Cromer, before and after her fundraising haircut for the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Supplied by Michael Lodge

It took many months to grow her locks 13 inches long, but only a moment to have them all cut off.

But Cromer Junior School pupil Scarlett-Rose Lodge, seven, could not have thought of a better reason for a haircut than helping other children in need.

As well as donating her hair, Scarlett-Rose also raised around £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs to children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Michael Lodge, her dad, said the family were "incredibly proud" of Scarlett-Rose, who wanted to help the trust after seeing an advert on YouTube.

Mr Lodge said: "She raised near enough to pay for two wigs to be fully made and fitted.

"In doing this she also achieved her Brownies charity badge. She would like to thank everyone who donated and Kath at Harmony Salon Cromer for her new hair cut."