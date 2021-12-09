Photographer's urban subjects in the spotlight
- Credit: Sarah Toon
Photographers are usually drawn to north Norfolk's animals, landscape and natural beauty, but one professional snapper from the area often finds herself in a much different environment.
Sarah Toon, from North Walsham, spoke about her unusual work at the latest meeting of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.
Ms Toon is a member of the Royal Photographic Society, the Society of International Commercial and Industrial Photographers, and said was the only photographer in East Anglia qualified to go onto working building sites to take photographs.
Robin Johnson, from the society, said: "Sarah’s practice built up from agreeing to photograph the reconstruction of Wells Maltings, which she followed over the months from start to finish.
"And she proudly says that from the contacts that she made on that job, so much of her present very busy practice has developed.
"Travelling all over the country, Sarah is at home on a London skyscraper, a domestic house or a new Starbucks.
"Her job is to capture the essence of a building and to bring it to life."
The society meets every second Wednesday at Cley Village Hall, visit www.nnps.uk for more.