Retired vet - and her dog - walking 1,000 miles for inclusive sailing charity

Dr Sarah Lloyd and her dog, Tolly, are walking 1,000 miles to support the Jubilee Sailing Trust, which runs the sailing boat Tenacious - Credit: Supplied / Archant

So impressed was Dr Sarah Lloyd by a sailing charity's work, she decided to take a walk for it.

The retired vet's mission, is however, far from being a leisurely stroll.

Dr Lloyd, from Lessingham in north Norfolk, has been making strides towards her target of trekking 1,000 miles within half a year for the Jubilee Sailing Trust, which provides inclusive adventures on the UK’s largest wooden tall ship, the SV Tenacious.

And this is no solo adventure, as Dr Lloyd is joined by her four-legged friend.

She said: "After hearing of the incredible work that the Jubilee Sailing Trust does, transforming the lives of so many people, I knew I had to do something to support them.

"I’ve set myself the challenge of walking 1,000 miles in six months, along with my rescue dog, Tolly.

"The aim is to average at least 38 miles per week. We’re both enjoying the adventure."

Dr Lloyd first saw SV Tenacious in 2014 in Frederikstad, Norway, when the vessel was taking part in a tall ships race.

She said she was impressed that even wheelchair users could go aboard.

Dr Lloyd has already raised more than £500 towards her £2,000 fundraising target.

She said: “Since March 1, we have walked more than 700 miles together, usually on our local beach, but also on the beautiful North Norfolk Coastal Path, the Paston Way, Weavers Way and the Bure Valley Way.”

After the fundraiser, Dr Lloyd plans to set sail on Tenacious herself - on a 10-day trip from Lowestoft to Portland on the south coast.

She said: “After several trips aboard an old Brixton trawler, I’m looking forward to being part of a crew at sea again.

“The biggest challenge I think will be a rotator cuff injury in my shoulder, which will limit the amount of hauling I can do."

Dr Lloyd said she also had diabetes and fibromyalgia, meaning she struggles with sleep, and could find night watches difficult.

"This will all be part of the experience though," she said.

To donate to the appeal, visit tjubileesailingtrust.enthuse.com/pf/sarah-lloyd. Anyone interested in joining the sailing trip to Portland - taking place in September - can find out more at jst.org.uk/voyage/lowestoft-to-portland.



