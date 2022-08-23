An eight-year-old girl who underwent open heart surgery has inspired her mum to take on this year's London Marathon.

Sarah Freeman, 41, from Aylsham, will take part in the October 2 race to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Children's (GOSH) Charity

It follows her daughter Evie's open heart-surgery at the hospital last year to mend a hole in her heart.

Evie, who was eight, was monitored for several years before doctors at GOSH noticed a change in the size of the hole, which had grown alongside the size of her heart, during a scan.

Evie at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery to mend a hole in her heart in 2021. - Credit: GOSH Charity

They decided to operate to protect her from endocarditis, a potentially fatal infection.

Ms Freeman said: "There was nothing imminent, no threat to her health right then at that moment, but the potential of her developing something in the future was quite significant.

"The risk of her not having it done outweighed the risk of her having it done so we decided it would be the best course of action.

"We also thought she was at a good age – old enough to understand, but young enough not to dwell on the prospect of going to surgery and what that entailed.

"We figured that as she got older it would have been much more daunting for her, especially if she had got into her teens and needed it then.”

Evie recovered well from surgery and only spent a few days in hospital before being allowed home.

Her mother said: “After the operation Evie was taken to ICU where she made a phenomenal recovery. I think the next day she was up and walking around.

"The nurses were really blown away with how well she did, but she was a healthy child going into the operation in the first place, so that was in her favour.

"After returning home she was limited with her mobility for a little while and needed a lot of bed rest, which is hard for an eight-year-old.

"The one thing she was most concerned about was when she could do a cartwheel again.”

Sarah Freeman, 41, from Aylsham, training for the London marathon on October 2, 2022. - Credit: GOSH Charity

Ms Freeman is taking on the marathon with a friend and colleague from the gym where she works.

“The first thing I’m going to do when I cross the line is probably have a little cry and then give Evie a great big hug," she said.











